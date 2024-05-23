High alert in Bengaluru as luxury hotel in IT corridor gets email bomb threat

Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) Authorities have sounded a high alert following an email bomb threat to a luxury hotel in the heart of the tech corridor, adjacent to a technology park housing many IT companies in Electronics City, Bengaluru.

According to police sources, the email claimed that the bomb would explode in the wee hours of Wednesday at around 2 A.M.

The threatening email was discovered on Thursday morning when the hotel staff opened the official email account.

The staff immediately reported the threat to the Electronics City Police Station.

The police rushed to the spot with bomb disposal and search squads and conducted a thorough search of the hotel, and confirmed that it was a hoax threat.

However, the police department has taken the development seriously and begun an investigation.

Recently, bomb threats were made to prestigious schools in Bengaluru, raising concerns among parents and the authorities.

Following the Rameshwaram cafe bomb blast and the arrest of suspected bombers who revealed that they wanted to target software companies and techies in Bengaluru, the authorities have become increasingly vigilant.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.