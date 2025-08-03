Here’s why Tusshar Kapoor expresses gratitude to ‘Masti 4’ team

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor is having a great time on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Masti 4’. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the shooting of the film.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen with the crew members of the film. The actor also expressed his gratitude to the film’s team for extending a warm welcome to him for the film franchise.

He wrote in the caption, “#Masti4 ….with the people who mattered the most this past month! Thank you team #Masti for the warmest welcome into the franchise for this one, my brother @milapzaveri with his kindness and passion for his work, and to my team for being there through thick and thin”.

The film is directed by Milap Zaveri, and marks the instalment in the ‘Masti’ franchise.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in‘Kapkapiii’, a horror-comedy. The film also starred Shreyas Talpade and was directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan.

Earlier, Tusshar had celebrated the moment and said that he feels incredibly blessed, believing he must have done a lot right to have manifested such a wonderful gift. Tusshar took to Instagram, where he shared an endearing picture capturing the very first moments of Laksshya's life, with the fertility specialist Firuza Parikh, who facilitated his son's birth via surrogacy, cradling the newborn.

Tusshar wrote in the caption, “9 years since this angel came into my life…thank you to the universe…I must’ve done so much right to have manifested this! Thank you @fertiltree for being there for me! Happy birthday son! #laksshyakapoor#laksshyakapoorbirthday pic credit #drfiruzaparikh”.

The actor had opted for IVF and welcomed his son Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy in June 2016.

