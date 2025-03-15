Here’s why Macaulay Culkin didn't do laundry until adulthood

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actress Brenda Song had to teach her actor-fiance Macaulay Culkin how to do laundry because he grew up in hotels.

The 44-year-old actor, who shot to fame when he was just 10 years old after playing Kevin McCallister in 'Home Alone', "grew up" in hotels. Song was stunned when she realised just how inexperienced he was when it came to domestic tasks in their home.

Speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she said: "Mac is a very unique human. Being the most famous child actor in the world, he lived and grew up in hotels. He had just never really done laundry. It's funny, teaching him how to do laundry."

Macaulay, who has sons Dakota and Carson with Song, didn't get behind the wheel of a car until recently, but the 36-year-old actress soon gave up trying to teach him to drive.

Brenda said: "He still doesn't know how to drive," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I took him out to drive in our neighbourhood -I was terrified. This 44-year-old man driving for the first time? I was like, 'Nope!' "

The former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' actress recently shared she and her partner had bonded over their childhood fame.

She had told The Times: "He was the most famous child actor in the world, so we had very different perspectives about being child actors. But there's such an understanding there, even more so than just dating another actor. You get the grind. I definitely think that's a factor of why we get along so well."

The 'Running Point' actress said that neither she nor Culkin were looking for romance when they started their relationship in 2017, while they worked together on 'Changeland'.

She recalled: "When we met neither of us were looking for a relationship. We had loads of downtime just hanging out and I was like, is he going to be my set BFF? Awesome! And then I got a crush on him. And I was like, is he going to be my first fling? When we flew back to LA I literally said, 'See you never!' But that fling somehow turned into eight years and two kids together."

