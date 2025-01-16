Here’s how Fatima Sana Shaikh hilariously almost ‘killed’ her ‘friends’

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she almost killed her friends with heat stroke after hiking for hours to catch a glimpse of a beautiful lake.

Fatima took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures posing with her friends, from the hike and even boating on the lake.

She wrote as the caption: “I am not a sadist, but… Waking up at 4am, hiking for hours, and almost killing my friends with heatstroke (one got an ankle sprain, another hurt his knee, and one poor guy had no idea what he was getting into - I lied to him!). I pushed my friends to the limit, but somehow they still haven’t disowned me. Kaafi acche dost hai mere!

“And that lake at the end of our hike… Ufff! Heavenly! (Also, bijlee swam for the first time) By far the most exciting and fulfilling birthday ever.”

On the work front, Fatima has several exciting projects lined up. She will soon be seen alongside R. Madhavan in Vivek Soni's upcoming untitled film, an age-defying love story.

Additionally, she has ‘Metro In Dino’, directed by Anurag Basu, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. It is the spiritual sequel to Basu's previous critically acclaimed hit film Life in a... Metro, which was released in 2007. The film is an anthology of 4 different heartwarming stories of contemporary couples. The film draws its title from the popular song "In Dino" from Life in a... Metro.

She also has ‘Ul Jalool ‘Ishq, featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma. Fatima will also appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the biopic of C. Shankaran Nair. Fatima Sana began her career as a child artist in films ‘Chachi 420’ and ‘One 2 Ka 4’.

She rose to fame with her performance in Nitesh Tiwari's biographical sports film ‘Dangal’, which also starred Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra.

She later portrayed Zafira Baig, a fierce warrior-archer, in the epic action-adventure film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. Most recently, she was seen as Indira Gandhi in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical war drama ‘Sam Bahadur’, biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

