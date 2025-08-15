In her maiden I-Day speech, CM Rekha Gupta shares vision for developed and clean Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) In her maiden Independence Day speech, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday shared her vision for the city’s green development and welfare policies targeted at women, school students, workers, slum dwellers and the elderly.

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, she hoisted the National Flag at Chhatrasal Stadium and highlighted key initiatives in infrastructure, housing, education, sports, youth welfare and healthcare.

She pledged to get Delhi rid of garbage, pollution, corruption, disorder, and the mindset of servitude.

Despite rain, thousands of citizens, children and members of the armed forces filled with patriotic fervour witnessed this historic moment.

The celebrations were enriched by patriotic songs, cultural performances, and resounding slogans in honour of the Tricolour, creating an atmosphere charged with devotion to the nation.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated her commitment to accelerating Delhi’s growth and fulfilling various public welfare schemes.

CM Gupta began her address by paying homage to the great leaders of the freedom struggle, the brave martyrs, and the soldiers guarding the nation’s borders.

She said: “Whether in the bone-chilling cold of Siachen, the scorching heat of Rajasthan, or in torrential rains, our security forces continue to protect the nation. I also pay tribute and respect to the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor, who gave a fitting reply to terrorism while safeguarding the dignity and self-respect of 1.4 billion Indians.”

She reaffirmed her commitment to cleaning the Yamuna, describing it as an effort to revive the soul of Delhi.

“As the national capital, Delhi deserves the very best infrastructure and arrangements in every respect. Governments have come and gone for years, but now is the time to place Delhi among the finest cities in the country,” she asserted.

Highlighting achievements in infrastructure, CM Gupta said that with the support of the Central government nearly 400 km of Metro network has been completed, carrying 50 lakh passengers daily.

Reiterating her pledge to provide dignified housing to residents of slum colonies, she said: “The government is committed to giving every slum dweller not just a home but also a safe life, a bright future for their children, and basic amenities, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.”

She further announced that a historic step had been taken in the field of education with the implementation of the Delhi School Education Transparency and Regulation law in the capital, which will act as a guardian of parents’ finances and prevent any form of economic exploitation.

The Chief Minister added that, until now, sports had not been given due attention in Delhi, but for the first time, the Delhi Government has set awards and sports honours higher than those of any other state in the country. Players competing at national and Olympic levels will not only receive awards worth crores of rupees but will also be assured of job security.

Additionally, the Delhi Government will establish anti-drug clubs, provide start-up support, and introduce other measures for the secure and prosperous future of the youth, she said.

In the field of healthcare, CM Gupta informed that the government aims to set up 1,100 “Arogya Mandirs” (wellness centres), of which 166 have already been completed.

In August, five major hospital expansion projects will be inaugurated, adding 1,300 new beds, modern OPDs, and advanced medical equipment. Furthermore, 28 hospitals have been assigned new medical superintendents, and 1,500 nurses have been given permanent appointments, she said.

She also reminded the gathering that the victims of the 1984 Sikh riots and displaced Kashmiri families, who had been awaiting compensation for years, have finally been granted justice by the Delhi government.

