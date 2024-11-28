Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today, top INDIA bloc leaders invited

Ranchi, Nov 28 (IANS) INDIA bloc leader Hemant Soren is all set to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister for the fourth time today, with the swearing-in ceremony set to offer the INDIA bloc a major platform to showcase its unity and strength as many of its top leaders are expected to be present.

The official guest list includes CongressPresident Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, whose National People's Party is a NDA constituent, is also slated to attend.

These names have been officially confirmed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Soren, who had visited New Delhi earlier this week, had also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the event.

In addition to CM Soren, one minister each from the Congress and the RJD is likely to be sworn in during the event at Ranchi's Morabadi ground, a venue that previously hosted Soren’s oath-taking ceremony on December 29, 2019.

Extensive decorations are underway, with an estimated crowd of 50,000 expected to attend from across the state.

State Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, on Wednesday, reviewed the preparations, ensuring seamless coordination.

On Wednesday, Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana Soren, visited his native village Nemra in Ramgarh district to honour his grandfather, Sobaran Soren, on his martyrdom day. They paid homage at Lukaiyatand, where Sobaran Soren's statue stands.

After garlanding the statue, Soren addressed the public, reflecting on the historical struggles of Jharkhand's people against exploitation.

