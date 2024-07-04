Hemant Soren back at helm as 13th Jharkhand CM, calls his imprisonment a 'conspiracy' (Ld)

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan.

After taking the oath, Hemant Soren issued a video message and pledged to give a fresh push to the stalled developmental projects.

Describing his imprisonment as a well-planned conspiracy, the Chief Minister said that those who plotted against him were unable to digest the fact that a person from the tribal community rose to such a stature and became the Chief Minister.

"On January 31, I was put behind bars on flimsy grounds and fake complaints. For five months, fabricated charges were levelled at me to keep me incarcerated. But, we maintained our faith in the judiciary. There may be some delay but no darkness in God's way of giving justice," Soren said while thanking his supporters and people of the state for their unwavering support.

He also said that some development programmes might have got delayed and stuck due to his incarceration but all that will be set in motion, very soon.

"Our government will work hard to extend the benefits of government schemes to the poor and marginalised, impoverished and deprived class," he said in the video message.

Hemant Soren was released from jail last week after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

He had resigned as the CM before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.

Hemant Soren's swearing-in as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand was attended by his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, mother Rupi Soren, wife Kalpana Soren and other senior members of the JMM-led alliance.

Champai Soren, the veteran JMM leader who quit the CM post to pave way for Hemant Soren's swearing-in, also congratulated him on the formation of a new government.

Notably, Champai Soren was initially reluctant about stepping down from the CM’s chair and had to be convinced and persuaded to vacate the chair for Hemant Soren.

He eventually relented when assured of some plum position in the government or key organisational role in the party.

