Hema panel: NCW team to speak to victims from Malayalam film industry today

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (IANS) A month after the explosive Hema Committee report was published and more than a dozen Malayalam film personalities are in the dock, a two-member National Commission for Women (NCW) team is slated to arrive here on Thursday to take statements from victims.

The NCW committee will be open to taking statements from those connected with the film industry and will hold its sitting here.

Incidentally soon after the report was published and over a dozen FIRs registered after former actors and actresses registered complaints of sexual harassment with the police, the NCW sought a copy of the report, but is yet to get it.

Soon after the report was published on August 19 the NCW in an official press release stated that the Commission had observed some "concerning findings" in the Hema Committee Report, which point to some "serious issues" including "workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation that adversely affect women in the Malayalam film industry."

"In response to these concerns, the NCW has taken steps to seek the complete Hema Committee Report, as it appears that only parts of it are currently available in the public domain.

“The Commission is committed to furthering its efforts in addressing these matters with the appropriate authorities to ensure that the rights of women are upheld and that a safe, equitable working environment is fostered within the industry," read its statement.

The Hema Committee report on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry is based on testimonies from 51 industry professionals.

It reveals shocking details about the exploitation of women, including the existence of the casting couch and poor working conditions.

The NCW team arrives at a time when top actors including two-time CPI(M) legislator Mukesh, former Association of Malayalam Movie Artists general secretary Edavela Babu and leading director V.K. Prakash were arrested and let off as they had secured anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, leading actor Siddique whose bail plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court is on the run and has now filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, which is expected to be taken up on Thursday.

Now all eyes are on the NCW sitting and it remains to be seen if any of the victims will appear before the panel.

Already a Special Investigation Team of the Kerala Police, under the watchful eyes of a special two-member High Court Bench, has started its work and on October 3 the SIT has to submit its Action Taken Report.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.