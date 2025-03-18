Hema Malini expresses gratitude to Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia in light of her recent performance

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini is expressing her gratitude to legendary Indian music composer Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her performance at the Vrindaban Mahotsav, a few days ago.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she expressed her gratitude to the music legend for extending an invite to her.

She wrote, “Ever grateful to Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia Ji for inviting me to perform at the Vrindaban Mahotsav on 14th March at Bhubaneshwar. performance included glories of Mother Lakshmi, Shiv Ji, the kritis on Jagannath Ji by Oriya poet Shalabeg and Tulsidas in Hanuman which ended with a number of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Venue: Rabindra Mandap”.

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia has shaped the Indian music with his artistic prowess in not just classical music but also the Hindi mainstream music with films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Silsila’, ‘Faasle’, ‘Vijay’, ‘Parampara’ and ‘Darr’, all of which were directed by the legendary filmmaker-producer Yash Chopra.

The music of all these films have gone on to become blockbusters, and has entire generations of listeners and music connoisseur living by the aforementioned albums.

Last year, Hema Malini participated in a rally to raise awareness about the cleanliness drive. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from the rally.

She wrote in the caption, “At the Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan, participating in a rally of 200 children organised by the Mayor Shri Vinod Agarwal & the municipal Commissioner Shri Shashank Chaudhary to create public awareness about the importance of “swachata abhiyan” i.e. cleanliness & hygiene”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive time. Earlier, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the actress retained her Mathura Lok Sabha seat with a comfortable margin.

While Hema Malini won 6,71,293 votes, her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh received 3,77,822 votes. The actress studied Kuchipudi with Vempati Chinna Satyam and Mohiniattam with Kalamandalam Guru Gopalakrishnan. She has played a number of dance roles including Narasimha and Rama in Tulasidas's ‘Ramcharitmanas’.

The veteran actress was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000, the fourth-highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India.

