Karan Johar reveals 'Akaal' took him back to his early days

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his Punjabi film debut with Gippy Grewal's "Akaal". The Dharma head also graced the trailer launch event of "Akaal", alongside the cast.

Addressing the media during the event, KJo revealed that during the previous days, only Punjabi was spoken on the sets of Bollywood movies as most of the cast and crew used to be from Punjab.

He shared, "There was a time when everyone on the set used to be Punjabi. It may be a Manmohan Desai set, or a Yash Chopra set, or a J. Om Prakash set, everyone used to speak in Punjabi. Heroes, directors, producers, everyone was from Punjab - this was kind of a template. My father (Yash Johar) used to speak to the distributors and producers in Punjabi every morning. However, I used to get confused when mom (Hiroo Johar) used to get up and start talking to her relatives in Sindhi."

The director confessed that working on "Akaal" reminded him of those good old days.

Recently, KJo took to social media to share a heartfelt note on being associated with "Akaal".

Karan Johar revealed that "Akaal" will be the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide.

He wrote, "It gives me so much pride to have Dharma Productions associating with the legendary & accomplished Gippy Grewal to mark our first foray into Punjabi cinema. Akaal not only represents the culture & history of Punjab but I am positive it will resonate on a deeper level with the entirety of India and beyond. Which is why we are even prouder to present Akaal being the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide...so that the magic of cinema continues to conquer beyond borders."

Aside from acting in the film, Gippy Grewal has also directed and written the project. The primary cast of the drama includes Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Mita Vashisht, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, and Jaggi Singh.

