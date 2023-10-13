Help desk opened in Banga Bhavan in Delhi for state residents returning from Israel

Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) With Indians fleeing conflict-hit Israel in large numbers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the opening of a help desk at Banga Bhavan in New Delhi for residents of Bengal.

Similar help desks have been set up by the Mamata government at the Delhi and Kolkata airports.

The chief minister also announced that the state government would bear the expenses of those residents who have already reached New Delhi from Israel.

“Indians/Bengalis are leaving battle-torn Israel and I have asked my Chief Secretary and Delhi Resident Commissioner to extend all possible government assistance, free of cost, to our distressed returnees.

“As many as 53 Bengal-origin returnees have already reached Delhi and the Bengal government is arranging their train tickets back to the state at its own cost. Free transit accommodation at Banga Bhavan at Delhi and free local transport will be arranged by us. Apart from this, 24×7 control rooms have been opened at Delhi and Kolkata, and help desks have been set up at Delhi and Kolkata airports,” the Chief Minister Banerjee said in a message that she posted on X on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.