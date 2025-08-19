Heavy rains: Holiday declared for schools & colleges in 7 K'taka districts today

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (IANS) The administrations of seven districts in Karnataka declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday in various taluks following heavy and incessant rain, officials said.

The holidays have been declared as a precautionary measure for schools and colleges in Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Karwar, Hassan, Bidar and Madikeri districts.

A red alert has been issued for Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts.

An orange alert has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan, and Kodagu districts, while a yellow alert has been declared for Bagalkot, Yadgir, Ballari, and Davanagere districts.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre has warned that the state, especially coastal and hilly regions, will continue to witness heavy rainfall and strong winds until August 20.

The combined water release towards Tamil Nadu from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam in Mandya district and Kabini reservoirs in Mysuru district has been increased to 95,000 cusecs.

Due to continuous heavy rain in the Shiradi Ghat region of Hassan district, landslides have occurred at several locations.

Near Kappalli in Sakaleshpur taluk, a large quantity of mud and huge boulders collapsed onto the road. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

At Donigal in Sakaleshpur taluk, a retaining wall built to ensure the safety of National Highway-75 in the Shiradi Ghat has collapsed.

In Dharwad district, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu has declared a holiday on Tuesday for all Anganwadi centres, primary schools, high schools, and pre-university colleges, citing continuous rainfall over the past two to three days and concerns for children's safety.

She also directed the Deputy Director of the Department of School Education to compensate for the holiday by conducting classes on one of the upcoming general holidays.

In Madikeri, Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja announced holidays for schools and colleges across Kodagu district, citing predictions of heavy rain and rough weather on Tuesday.

An orange alert has been issued in the district, and precautionary measures have been initiated. The inflow into the Harangi reservoir has increased, prompting the release of 8,000 cusecs of water.

Authorities in Chikkamagaluru district have also declared holidays for schools and Anganwadi centres in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Kalasa, Sringeri, Koppa, Tarikere, and N.R. Pura taluks. Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj issued the order. The Tungabhadra river is in spate, and in Sringeri taluk, it has crossed the danger mark.

In Belagavi district, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan has declared a holiday for Anganwadi centres, schools, and colleges in seven taluks -- Belagavi, Bailhongal, Kittur, Khanapur, Ramdurg, Savadatti and Chikkodi.

Karwar Deputy Commissioner Laxmi Priya has announced holidays for schools and pre-university colleges (Classes 11 and 12).

Similarly, Hassan Deputy Commissioner Lathakumari has declared holidays for Anganwadi centres and schools in three taluks. Holidays have also been declared in Aurad taluk of Bidar district.

The administrations of seven districts in Karnataka had already declared holidays on Monday for schools and colleges in various taluks following heavy and incessant rainfall.

The downpour continues to lash coastal Karnataka and the hilly regions of the state, severely disrupting normal life.

The parched lands of North Karnataka, too, are receiving heavy rain. Meanwhile, Bengaluru experienced drizzle and chilly weather on Monday, giving the city a hill-station-like feel as the week began.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.