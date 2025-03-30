Heavy rainfall alert issued for April 2,3 in several TN districts

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, forecasting significant precipitation on April 2 and 3.

According to the latest bulletin, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, as well as in Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, and Dindigul districts on April 2.

The following day, April 3, heavy rain is likely to affect Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and Erode districts.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on April 4 and 5.

This alert comes on the heels of unseasonal showers across the southern regions of Tamil Nadu, which recently experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. These rains brought much-needed relief by lowering daytime temperatures in several areas.

Thoothukudi recorded the highest rainfall in the state, receiving 8 cm in 24 hours a few days before. The downpour resulted in waterlogging throughout the city, flooding key arterial roads and impacting public infrastructure. Notably, the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and the South Police Station were among the affected establishments.

Other regions that witnessed light to moderate rainfall included Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Papanasam, Ambasamudram, and Nanguneri, with rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 3.2 cm.

The hill station of Ooty recorded 2.8 cm of rainfall.

In the Tenkasi district, Karuppanathi Dam received 3.5 mm of rain, while Courtallam experienced intermittent drizzles. Drizzles were also reported across the Kanyakumari district. Thiruparappu recorded 36.8 mm of rainfall, while Kottaram, Mylaudy, Chittar-I, and Chittar-II (Sivalogam) received 3.4 mm, 1.2 mm, 1.8 mm, and 4 mm, respectively.

Tamil Nadu has already recorded 14 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average during the ongoing northeast monsoon. The state received 447 mm of rain, surpassing the norm of 393 mm. Chennai alone saw 845 mm of rainfall - a 16 per cent increase over the average. Coimbatore reported an even higher spike, with rainfall 47 per cent above its usual levels. These weather patterns follow the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1.

The cyclone brought intense rains, followed by more precipitation from a low-pressure system over the southern Bay of Bengal. The disaster claimed 12 lives and submerged 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land. It affected 69 lakh families and impacted 1.5 crore individuals across the state. In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin requested Rs 2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). A preliminary damage assessment estimated the total requirement at Rs 2,475 crore.

The Central government sanctioned Rs 944 crore as interim relief.

With further rainfall expected over the coming days, authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Residents, especially those in vulnerable areas, have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

