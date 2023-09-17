Heavy rain lashes parts of MP, over 200 people rescued in Indore

Bhopal, Sep 17 (IANS) Heavy rain continued to pour in parts of Madhya Pradesh, leading to a flood-like situation especially in two major cities - Indore and Ujjain in the last 24 hours.

More than 200 people, including an eight-day old baby and senior citizen, were rescued jointly by local residents, police and SDRF teams in Indore. The economic city of state witnessed record rainfall at 144 mm.

As per the reports, several roads and residential colonies submerged into water in the city. The downpour that began on Friday evening, continued till Sunday morning.

Relentless heavy rain prompted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to monitor the situation with district administration till late on Sunday night and authorities were put on alert to meet the challenges.

“I have reviewed the situation in Khargone, Khandwa and Barwani districts. District administrations have been put on alert mode to save the life of people in flood affected areas. SDRF teams have been deployed in several parts and if needed IAF and Army would also be called,” Chouhan said.

Water level of all three major dams in Indore-Ujjain division increased to a new high prompting authorities to release water from Omakareshwar and Indira Sagar dam in Khandwa.

The Met department has predicted that heavy rain is likely to continue in districts -- Dhar, Barwani, Alirajpur and Jhabua. Light to moderate rain is predicted in Ratlam, Indore, Khargone, Burhanpur, Neemuch, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur and Ujjain.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s regional office Bhopal, Dhar district received maximum rainfall at 302 mm in the last 24 hours, followed by Ratlam at 242 mm and Khandwa 162 mm.

Indore where the district administration has declared holiday on Saturday and life of the people get heavily disturbed, has received 144.7 mm rain in the last 24 hours, while the capital city, where the sky remained cloudy for the last three days, has received 14.6 mm rain during the same period.

