Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat, highest recorded in Vadodara's Sinor

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (IANS) Gujarat experienced widespread rainfall, with 50 talukas reporting precipitation as clouds moved steadily towards the central and northern parts of the state.

According to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, the heaviest rainfall in the past 24 hours was recorded in Sinor, Vadodara, at 0.91 inches.

While Sinor led the state in rainfall, most other talukas received less than half an inch. Excluding Sinor and Mangrol in Surat, the remaining 48 talukas saw only light showers, often just 1 to 2 millimetres of rain.

This shows that while the rain is widespread, its intensity varies across the state. Meteorologists say the rain, driven by prevailing weather systems, is gradually progressing inward, bringing relief to areas that have seen little precipitation recently. Citizens in central and northern Gujarat are advised to stay updated as the weather system develops.

This year, Gujarat experienced uneven rainfall during the monsoon season, with the state overall receiving slightly above-normal precipitation.

While districts like Kutch, Banaskantha, and Bhavnagar saw excess rainfall - some as much as 50-135 per cent above average - others, such as Gir Somnath and Amreli, faced deficits. South Gujarat and parts of central Gujarat got more rain compared to Saurashtra and north Gujarat, which remained relatively drier.

After a strong June and hopeful forecasts for July, monsoon activity weakened in early August but is expected to revive mid-month, potentially balancing the rainfall distribution across the state. This monsoon season in Gujarat, Devbhoomi Dwarka district received the maximum rainfall, recording about 2,079 mm, which is around 135 per cent more than its decade average. This made it the wettest district in the state, followed by Porbandar and districts like Vadodara, Bharuch, and Tapi, which also saw significant above-average rainfall.

This season, authorities managed water release from major dams like Sardar Sarovar and Ukai to prevent flooding downstream, while also ensuring adequate water supply for farming and urban needs. Road connectivity and urban drainage in some flood-prone areas were strained temporarily, prompting quick repair efforts and increased disaster preparedness.

