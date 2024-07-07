Heavy rain lashes Lucknow, waterlogging in several places

Lucknow, July 7 (IANS) Heavy rain has been lashing Lucknow for the past 24 hours, leaving several areas completely waterlogged.

The state capital saw a notable shift in weather after days of overcast skies. The day began with light rain in the early hours of Saturday but the sky cleared up as the day progressed.

However, by the afternoon and then in the evening, the atmosphere transformed as heavy rain clouds covered the city. The state capital was soon engulfed in a torrential downpour, accompanied by lightning and booming thunder. This sudden rainfall provided much-needed relief from the recent heatwave, cooling the cityscape and rejuvenating parched gardens and lawns.

Lucknow recorded 17 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures at 32.7 degrees Celsius and 26.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The forecast for the state capital predicts a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

While the heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, causing heavy traffic disruptions, the cool, strong winds accompanying the rain further offered respite from the humidity.

“Cool temperatures are expected to linger tomorrow as well. The wet spell will continue for the next 24 hours,” said Lucknow Meteorological (MeT) office Director Manish Ranalkar.

During the last 24 hours, the southwest monsoon remained active across the state. Light to moderate rain occurred at most places in both the divisions of the state. Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the state. Thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places in the state.

Meerut experienced 48.9 mm rainfall, Shahajhanpur 42.4 mm, Moradabad 33.4 mm, Najibabad 29.6 mm, Etwah 28 mm, Hardoi 25.8 mm rainfall.

The MeT Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rain in isolated locations.

