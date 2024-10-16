Heavy rain lashes Andhra, CM Naidu puts administration on alert

Amaravati, Oct 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday, directed the administration to be on alert in the wake of heavy rain lashing the state.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation in Nellore and other districts which are receiving heavy rains since Tuesday under the impact of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure has now intensified into a depression, the weather department has said.

As some places are likely to receive rainfall in excess of 20 centimetres and this may result in flash floods, CM Naidu asked the officials to remain on alert. He directed them to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials in CMO to keep him informed about the situation in the affected districts.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal lay centred on Wednesday morning at about 360 km east-southeast of Chennai, 390 km east of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Nellore.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during the early morning of Thursday (October 17).

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall over most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in south Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till noon of October 17 and decrease gradually thereafter, the IMD said in its bulletin.

As rough to very Rough Sea conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Those out at sea were advised to return to the coasts, the IMD said.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) director Ronanki Kurmanath has appealed to people to be alert and take all precautions

