Heavy rain in Kerala, yellow alert in nine districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (IANS) With heavy rain lashing different areas of the state, the weather department has declared a yellow alert in nine districts -- Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed the state capital Thiruvananthapuram leading to inundation in many parts. The road at Chakka in the city leading to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was flooded with vehicles struck in water.

Ramesh Nair, a commuter to New Delhi while speaking to IANS said, “The approach road to the airport is inundated and I had to walk towards the airport. The vehicles are stuck in the road and mobility is affected.”

The prestigious Technopark campus at Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram, which houses several software companies, was also inundated.

Job Thomas, a software professional with a leading global tech company while speaking to IANS, said, “Today is a holiday for our company but the people in our office told me that the campus is full of water. If rain continues like this, it will create a major problem for all of us.”

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted high tidal waves and sea incursion in Kerala coast on Sunday till night.

People have been restricted from visiting beaches and venturing into the sea for boat rides. Fishermen were also advised not to venture into the sea.

The Indian Meteorological Department in a statement on Sunday said that waterlogging may occur in low-lying areas and cities across the city and warned the public and government systems to remain vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents.

