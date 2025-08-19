Heavy rain forecast in TN western ghats; Chennai to see isolated showers

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, in a statement, said that the southwest monsoon has become active over Tamil Nadu, bringing the possibility of heavy rain in the Western Ghats region over the coming days.

According to the forecast, the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall, while Chennai and its neighbouring areas will experience light to moderate showers in isolated places.

The RMC also warned of thunderstorm activity in the city during the next few days.

Officials noted that a low-pressure area has formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, near the north Andhra Pradesh coast. This system, meteorologists said, is likely to intensify into a depression in the coming days, further strengthening rainfall activity across parts of Tamil Nadu.

The RMC has predicted that light to moderate rain will occur at isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until August 24.

“The Western Ghats, particularly the Nilgiris and Coimbatore, are expected to see heavy downpours, while interior districts may receive moderate rainfall,” an official said.

In Chennai, the sky condition is expected to remain partly cloudy, with intermittent spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Residents have been advised to take precautions, particularly in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging during intense spells.

The rainfall is likely to bring much-needed relief to farmers in the delta and interior districts, who have been awaiting consistent showers to support crop cultivation. However, officials also cautioned that heavy rain in hilly regions could trigger landslides, urging local administrations to remain on alert.

Fishermen along the coastal districts have been advised to exercise caution as weather conditions may deteriorate due to the developing depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Department said it is closely monitoring the system’s progress and will issue updates as the situation evolves.

With the southwest monsoon gaining momentum, Tamil Nadu is expected to see widespread rainfall activity in the coming days, bringing both relief and challenges across different regions.

