Heatwave in Rajasthan, Sri Ganganagar sizzles at 46.3 degrees Celsius

Jaipur, May 17 (IANS) Heatwave conditions continued in Rajasthan on Friday with rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department said.

Sri Ganganagar was the hottest in the state with 46.3 degrees Celsius temperature followed by Vanasthali Pali which recorded 45.1 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 41 - 46 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state in the past 24 hours, said R. S. Sharma, director, Jaipur meteorological centre.

He further warned of a strong heatwave in parts of the desert state from Friday onwards which will continue for a week.

"A strong heatwave is predicted in parts of Jaipur, Bikaner division and Shekhawati area from Friday," he said,

"The weather in the state will remain mainly dry in the coming days and the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees in the next 48 hours," he added

"With this development, there is a possibility of an intense heatwave in some parts of Jaipur, Bikaner division and Shekhawati area. There is a strong possibility of a maximum temperature of 43-46 degrees Celsius in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota division in the next 48 hours and heat wave in some parts from May 17," the official said.

He advised people to avoid exposure to the sweltering weather by staying in cool and dry places.

People should drink a sufficient amount of water, ORS and lemonade to keep themselves hydrated, he said.

Necessary steps should be taken to protect animals and birds from the scorching heat, he added.

