'Heartbreaking and devastating': Atishi reacts to Air India plane crash tragedy

Ahmedabad, June 14 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, calling it "heartbreaking and heart-wrenching." She also urged AAP workers to step forward and assist victims and affected families in any way possible.

Arriving in Ahmedabad earlier in the day, Atishi addressed the media at the airport and stated that she would be visiting the victims and their families.

Speaking to IANS, Atishi said, “Whatever happened with the Air India flight is truly heartbreaking. It’s a devastating incident. Around 241 people have lost their lives, including several medical students and local residents who were injured."

She added, “I came here to express my condolences and will also visit the trauma centre. I have directed all AAP workers in the region to help those in need—whether it is victims' families, the injured, or locals affected by the crash.”

Atishi also offered her condolences on the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among those killed in the tragic crash.

“He was a great leader and former CM of Gujarat. I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters,” she said.

Earlier on June 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vijay Rupani’s grieving family. Expressing his sorrow, the Prime Minister had shared an emotional message on X, stating, “I met Vijaybhai Rupani’s family and offered my condolences. I am not ready to accept that Vijaybhai is no more. We were associated for years and faced many challenges together.”

PM Modi also remembered Rupani as a man of simple nature and firm commitment, who rose through the party’s ranks to become the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In the wake of the crash of Air India flight AI-171—a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad—Air India issued a statement confirming it has begun a comprehensive round of one-time safety inspections across its 787 fleet.

According to the airline, nine of its Dreamliners have already undergone these DGCA-mandated safety checks.

“The inspections are being carried out as aircraft return to India, prior to their next deployment,” Air India said in a post on X.

