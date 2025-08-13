Hearing on bail petition of Partha Chatterjee in Bengal school jobs case postponed

Kolkata, Aug 13 (IANS) A crucial hearing on a bail petition filed by former West Bengal education minister and ex-Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterrje in connection with the multi-crore case for school job case in West Bengal was postponed at a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.

The matter came up for hearing at the single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh on Wednesday. However, before the hearing started, the counsel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought additional time to present his next course of argument in the matter,

Justice Ghosh accepted the plea by the CBI counsel and postponed the date of the hearing. The matter will come up for hearing again on September 1.

Chatterjee was first arrested in July 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the multi-crore case for the school job case.

Later, the CBI, which was conducting a parallel probe in the matter, had also shown Chatterjee as arrested in multiple cases related to the scam.

Although in the meantime, he was granted bail in most of the cases registered against him by ED in the matter, he continued to remain behind the bars to date since bails were not granted in the cases registered against him by CBI.

Earlier this month, the ED had submitted a chargesheet against the West Bengal minister in charge of micro, small, and medium enterprises and textiles department, Chandranath Sinha at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata in the same school job case.

Sinha is the second Minister in the West Bengal government against whom the ED had filed a charge sheet in this case, the first being Chatterjee.

The chargesheet against Sinha detailed fictitious transactions worth Rs 1.5 crore in two bank accounts of Sinha during the period 2026- 2021, considered as the peak period of the school-job scam

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.