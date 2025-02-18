Health Ministry to launch nationwide screening drive for high BP, diabetes, cancer

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has announced a nationwide screening drive for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer.

The screening drive will be held from February 20 to March 31. The Health Ministry called on individuals above 30 years of age, to get screened for these diseases from the nearest government healthcare facility.

"Take charge of your health -- join the nationwide screening drive for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) from February 20th to March 31st, and get screened for free at your nearest government healthcare facility,” said the MoHFW in a post on social media platform X.

“All government health facilities will conduct a nationwide special screening drive for: hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast and cervical cancer,” it added.

The Ministry also listed the symptoms of diabetes that one shouldn't ignore in an infographic along with the post. These include “blurred vision, increased appetite, delayed healing of wounds, fatigue, constant thirst, sudden weight loss, and frequent urination”.

“Don't ignore these symptoms of diabetes!" the Ministry said.

The screening drive comes even as the country is seeing a significant rise in the NCDs. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), NCDs account for 66 per cent of all mortality in the country.

The burden of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancers has also become a significant public health challenge, particularly among individuals over the age of 30.

Unlike the much-developed Western world, where NCDs typically manifest later in life, India faces these diseases at a much younger age.

Alarmingly, two-thirds of Indians with NCDs fall within the 26-59 age group, the most productive years of their lives. Most of it is due to unhealthy diet choices and other lifestyle practices.

A recent study by ICMR-NIN highlights that 56 per cent of the disease burden is due to an unhealthy diet.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the athletes and other delegates at the 38th National Games held in Dehradun emphasised the importance of a healthy body that is key to a healthy mind, which in turn could lead to a healthy nation.

Talking about the Fit India Movement, he also spoke about the importance of exercise and diet, with a focus on balanced intake. Stressing the importance of reducing unhealthy fat and oil in food, he gave the novel suggestion of reducing daily oil consumption by 10 per cent.

