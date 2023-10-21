HC directs Delhi Police to continue with regular registeration of Chinese Manjha accidents to avoid deaths

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Delhi Police to carry on with its monitoring and regular registration of cases to avoid injuries or deaths due to the sale of banned Chinese manjha here.

On account of supply of 'Chinese manjha' (kite string) even after its ban, the high court had earlier directed Police’s Crime Branch to submit a comprehensive status report post investigating the manufacturers and importers supplying the material to the traders.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh, who was dealing with a bunch of similar pleas while seeking status of all the related FIRs in the city, had also sought details of the marketers still selling the manjha.

This time, the court took note of the Police's status reports and said that continuous monitoring is being carried out in wholesale and retail markets along with associations of shop owners to make sure that the sale of Chinese manjha is curbed to the maximum extent possible.

The court also noted that several cases are being registered by the Delhi Police against the defaulters.

The court, however, noted that the main issue which would now be outstanding will be relating to whether any more compensation than what prescribed Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018 can be granted and if so, in what manner.

Justice Singh said that the scheme does provide for maximum amounts of compensation that can be paid.

While releasing the matter from the part-heard category, the court said: “Needless to add, the Delhi Police shall continue its continuous monitoring and regular registering of cases so that injuries/deaths due to Chinese Manjha can be avoided to the maximum possible extent.”

The matter is listed to be heard next on November 1.

To the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the judge had earlier directed to again alert the police, DMs, SDMs, Tehsildars, and other officials of the ban on Chinese manjha.

As per section 94 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978 where it is provided that, "Prohibition against flying kites, etc. -- No person shall fly a kite or any other thing so as to cause danger, injury or alarm to persons, animals or property."

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of nylon or any synthetic manjha or thread holding that it is the same as lethal in nature and non-biodegradable.

