HC directs Delhi govt to address plea for senior citizen welfare

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to decide within 12 weeks on a plea advocating for a door-to-door survey to gather data on the total number of senior citizens in the national capital.

The directive comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Salek Chand Jain, which also seeks the establishment of a new senior citizen home in every district of Delhi.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora has instructed the Chief Secretary to treat the PIL as a representation.

Jain's plea stresses the need for comprehensive data collection and enhanced facilities for the elderly, citing that there are currently only two senior citizen homes funded by the Delhi government and one additional home managed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

The plea is a significant step towards improving the welfare and protection of senior citizens, ensuring that their needs and safety are adequately addressed by the authorities.

Jain's counsel argued that senior citizens often face neglect and discrimination from their families, necessitating special care and attention.

The plea also requested the Delhi Police to maintain a separate database of offences committed against senior citizens to better address their safety concerns.

“This court directs the present writ petition to be treated as a representation to the Chief Secretary, GNCTD who, in turn, is directed to decide the same in accordance with the law, as expeditiously as possible, preferably within twelve (12) weeks,” the court stated in its order.

