HC asks Delhi Police to hold meeting for tightening security in district courts

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Adding to the series of shootouts in Delhi courts, a recent incident which took place at Saket courts has stirred fear among the court-goers.

In wake of such recurring incidents, the High Court has asked senior police officials and Bar Associations to suggest measures on tightening the security in district courts of the capital.

After the latest incident in which a suspended lawyer shot at and injured a woman inside Saket court, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has asked the stakeholders to hold a meeting in two weeks' time.

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, was dealing with a bunch of pleas seeking measures for tight safety and security in the trial courts and a suo motu case initiated in 2021 after a similar incident at Rohini Courts.

Appearing for Delhi government, Standing Counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted that the police has been very cooperative and is doing a fantastic work concerning this matter.

He said: "Measures are being taken and the police are trying to put more CCTV cameras. All the measures are being taken to ensure safety and security [in court premises]."

Last year in September, the court had sought from its administrative side, a fresh status report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in July 2019.

Lawyer Kunwar Gangesh Singh had filed the PIL seeking directions to enhance the security systems of various district courts across the city.

The court had then in December 2021, issued directions related to the safety and security of the courts complexes and for reviewing and revamping its security arrangements.

