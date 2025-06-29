Hazaribagh's Savitri Devi sets up own venture with help from PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Hazaribagh (Bihar), June 29 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has opened doors for launching small but profitable ventures for the city residents, much like Savitri Devi, a self-motivated woman who went against the odds to set up her own enterprise with financial assistance from the government.

Sharing her inspiring story with IANS, Savitri Devi recalled the troublesome times and how she went on to create an enterprise, ably supported by family members.

Today, she runs a flourishing ice plant business and has also provided employment to many locals and villagers.

Jodhan Prasad, husband of Savitri Devi, told IANS that the ice plant business marked a milestone moment in their lives as this laid the foundation for their self-reliance and also opened avenues for employing villagers in their enterprise.

“The cost of setting up the ice plant was Rs 80 lakh, in which the government provided a subsidy of Rs 48 lakh,” he informed.

He also said that if they didn’t get assistance under the scheme, he and his wife would not have been able to set up the plant.

Further shedding light on operational capacity and employability of the plant, he said, "Earlier, I had to wander around for employment, but today, I am running a successful business. We are providing employment to more than 32-35 people.”

He said that the business is generating a revenue of Rs 1 lakh per month, and this has changed the fortunes of not just them but also of future generations.

“60 per cent of the ice from the ice plant is taken by fishermen and 40 per cent by other businessmen. It costs Rs 30 to make one block of ice, and the profit is Rs 70,” he shared.

Both he and his wife expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for launching a small investor-friendly scheme and said that had they not got government support, they wouldn’t have been able to begin their journey to 'atmanirbharta'.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) was launched by PM Modi for the development of the fisheries sector. It seeks to bring about the Blue Revolution through the sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in India

