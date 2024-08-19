Have complete confidence in judicial relief: Siddaramaiah on MUDA case

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he has complete confidence in judicial relief in connection to quashing Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s order of investigating him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.

“In the writ petition, we have requested interim relief in the form of a stay on the prosecution. We have sought for the quashing and interim relief,” the Chief Minister told media persons while inaugurating a photo exhibition organised by photojournalists at the Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru.

He said that the well-known senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi will come to Bengaluru to argue in the case.

“Let us wait and see. I have faith in the judiciary. I am confident that I will get relief in court. I have full trust because I have committed no mistake. My conscience is clear, and I have committed no wrongdoing,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

“I have completed 40 years since I became a minister in 1974, and throughout my political career, there has not been a single black mark. My political life is like an open book, and the people of this state know that and you (media) know that I have done nothing wrong,” he said.

On allegations of the Redo case and Kempaiah Commission report, the Chief Minister said that his political life is an open book and he has committed no mistake.

About the BJP’s protest demanding his resignation, Siddaramaiah said the BJP-JD (S) and the Union government are conspiring against him while using Raj Bhavan as a tool.

“All these forces have initiated these allegations with a malicious intent of tarnishing my reputation,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the BJP’s protest is driven by ulterior motives and Congress will fight them politically.

“We will take up both legal and political battles against this conspiracy. I have consistently fought such political battles and I will continue to do so with even greater resolve,” the Chief Minister said.

