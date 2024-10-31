From havan to wearing a chanderi saree and gorging on chole kulche, Kritika Kamra shares Diwali plans

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra has revealed her Diwali plans, which includes dressing up in a Chanderi saree, having a havan at home, clicking beautiful pictures and gorging on Punjabi style chole kulche.

Talking about her plans for Diwali, Kritika told IANS: “My parents are here in Mumbai so I plan on celebrating Diwali with the family. We are doing a havan so I am currently preparing for that. My mother and I have been busy decorating the house, getting some fresh flowers and doing rangoli.” “I plan to wear a chanderi saree from my brand and eat a lot of yummy food, click a lot of photos and play games with my parents, cousins and my little brother,” added the actress.

What all does she plan to indulge in ? “I love Indian sweets. Kaju katli, rabri, kalakand are my favourites. So these are sweets that always come home and it's also right after my birthday. So, I have already eaten a lot of cake… Apart from this, we have chole kulche, that's on the menu in a very Punjabi style and lets see what my mother surprises us with,” said the actress. Kritika revealed that she is not on any “strict diet” and is conscious of what she eats. “I indulge in moderation but there is absolutely nothing that I have completely given up so there is nothing to be scared off.

During the festive season I have actually been going to the gym everyday just so that I can eat whatever I want without feeling guilty,” said Kritika. She said that she understands that indulging, having some fried food for a day or two is not going to make a difference in the long run.

Kritika added: “Just like eating salads does not make you healthy. So everything is okay in moderation I feel and I am going to enjoy and eat whatever I like and then go back to my routine.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.