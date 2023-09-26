Haryana State CSR Trust launchs animal ambulance service in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 26 (IANS) Haryana State CSR Trust (HSCSRT), Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department in collaboration with the DLF Foundation on Tuesday launched an animal ambulance service for providing timely medical aid and emergency evacuation of stray animals in distress to nearby hospitals.

The DLF Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HSCSRT to support the launch of the animal ambulance service in Gurugram.

It will be the first-of-its-kind animal ambulance initiative by the government of Haryana, supported by the group.

The officials said the ambulance service would be entirely free of cost and would benefit stray animals suffering from injuries and accidents.

The animal ambulance will serve the entire district of Gurugram as well as other parts of Haryana, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram cum Joint Secretary HSCSRT, Nishant Kumar Yadav said: "This partnership reflects our commitment to a compassionate and resilient Gurugram. Together, we create a caring community where every resident, furry friends included, truly matters."

Stray animals including dogs, cows etc. are often victims of accidents and injuries in both urban and rural areas. Immediate medical care not only alleviates their suffering but also significantly enhances their chances of survival and recovery.

The service can be availed by the public through the emergency number 112.

"The DLF Foundation has been promoting animal welfare and has undertaken numerous initiatives in this space. We support the Haryana Government in this initiative for stray animals and have contributed to an Animal Ambulance Van.

“We hope that this step will enable the government to make a positive impact through prompt medical care in case of accidents and injuries," Gayatri Paul, CEO of DLF Foundation said.

