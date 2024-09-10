Haryana polls: AAP releases second list of nine candidates

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its second list of nine candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls slated on October 5, clearing the candidature for 29 seats in the House of 90.

In the second list, the party has announced the candidates for Indri, Sadhaura, Thanesar, Ratia, Adampur, Barwala, Tigaon, Faridabad and Bawal constituencies.

Hawa Singh has been fielded from Indri, while Pravesh Mehta from Faridabad, Rita Bamaniya from Sadhaura, Krishan Bajaj from Thanesar, Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar from Ratia, Bhupendra Beniwal from Adampur, Chhatar Pal Singh from Barwala, Jawahar Lal from Bawal and Abash Chandela from Tigaon.

After the seat-sharing talks between AAP and Congress fell apart on Monday, AAP released its first list of 20 candidates. Previously, both parties had allied for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana but contested separately in neighbouring Punjab.

AAP state unit president Sushil Gupta said the party would contest all 90 seats in Haryana.

“We will contest the elections strongly on 90 seats. Aam Aadmi Party has only one goal: to uproot the corrupt BJP government. Today the people of Haryana have made up their minds for change,” he said.

In the first list of 20 candidates, the party fielded its state unit vice-president Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. Vikas Nehra has been fielded from Meham and Bijender Hooda from Rohtak.

Amid reports of disagreements between both parties over an alliance, Punjab Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka has claimed that it is not the alliance that has broken, rather it is the arrogance of AAP leaders which has been shattered.

“We do not need any alliance. When one expects more than what one deserves, this will be the result. In fact, the alliance is not broken; their arrogance is. There is no top leadership in AAP. Raghav Chadha says one thing, Sanjay Singh says something else. Their party leaders lack coordination. I believe that’s why they make different statements. It is their arrogance that has been shattered. I do not think AAP has any vote bank in Haryana,” said Verka, who represented the Amritsar West Assembly constituency twice between 2012 and 2022.

The last date for filing nomination papers is September 12.

Voting for the 90-member Legislative Assembly will be held on October 5 and counting will be taken up on October 8.

