Haryana minister Vij seeks metro train from Ambala to Chandigarh

Ambala, March 14 (IANS) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Friday sough a metro train between Ambala and Chandigarh as roads leading to the state capital have been experiencing massive traffic jams, impacting the movement of commuters.

He said as the Chief Minister of Haryana, Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar, had significantly contributed to the development of Ambala Cantonment.

"We are requesting the Union Minister for a metro train from Ambala to Chandigarh as Chandigarh is Haryana’s capital but reaching there is very difficult. The roads to Chandigarh are completely jammed, and people spend hours in travelling to and fro,” Anil Vij said.

Anil Vij emphasised that “if a metro train is introduced, it will save time and benefit millions of people”.

He made this demand while addressing BJP leaders in Ambala Cantonment on the occasion of Holi, in the presence of Union Minister Khattar, who was given a grand welcome upon his arrival here.

Going down memory lane, Anil Vij said he and Manohar Lal Khattar have the same vision, as they were trained in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “Their ideology teaches them to work for the people and take the nation and the state forward,” he added.

Vij acknowledged that while there were occasional differences in opinion, they were always related to issues, not personal matters. “Ultimately, either Manohar Lal Khattar accepted my suggestions, or I accepted Manohar Lal’s perspective, ensuring continuous progress and development,” he pointed out.

Vij expressed joy that the people of Ambala Cantonment, his Assembly constituency, have given BJP full support. The party won 25 out of 32 councillor seats, and the BJP Chairperson won with a margin of 28,000 votes, proving their strong support.

On his part, Union Minister Khattar emphasised that BJP workers must always be prepared for elections. He praised Ambala Cantonment as a stronghold of the BJP, where the party has consistently won elections.

He urged the newly-elected representatives to work for public welfare and fulfill the expectations of the people.

Khattar highlighted that the BJP secured a significant victory in local body elections in Ambala Cantonment, Ambala City, and across Haryana. “The party enjoys widespread support, and Opposition parties like the Congress have become irrelevant due to the BJP’s public welfare policies. Since 2014, the BJP has consistently won three Lok Sabha elections, three Assembly elections, and multiple local and rural body elections, showing strong public trust in the party,” Khattar added.

