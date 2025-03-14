Fire breaks out at apartment building in Rajkot; 3 dead, 60 rescued

Rajkot, March 14 (IANS) A catastrophic fire ripped through the Atlantis building in Gujarat's Rajkot on the 150-foot Ring Road, leaving three dead and dozens trapped in the blazing inferno.

The fire erupted on the fifth floor of the building and quickly spread upwards, creating chaos and panic among residents.

The Fire Brigade responded with remarkable swiftness, battling intense flames and thick smoke to rescue nearly 60 individuals, including two women and two children, using a fire lift.

Tragically, three lives were lost, and one injured victim was rushed to the Rajkot Civil Hospital for immediate treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the incident has sparked fear and concern throughout the community.

Local authorities and police have ramped up their presence at the scene, ensuring no one remains trapped within the charred building.

The blaze, which originated on the sixth floor of the C-Wing and spread up to the 10th floor, has raised serious concerns about fire safety protocols in the city's high-rise buildings.

BJP leader Bharat Boghra commended the Fire Brigade's efforts while confirming that rescue operations are still ongoing.

With the fire now under control, authorities are combing through each floor to rule out any remaining victims.

Senior fire and police officials are leading the investigation.

Rajkot has witnessed significant fire incidents in recent years, highlighting concerns about fire safety protocols in the city.

On May 25, 2024, a catastrophic fire erupted at the TRP Game Zone, an amusement park in Rajkot, resulting in the tragic loss of 33 lives, including nine children.

The blaze was ignited by sparks from welding work that came into contact with flammable materials stored on-site.

Investigations revealed that the facility lacked proper fire safety measures and was operating without the necessary fire department certification.

This incident prompted the Gujarat High Court to label it a "man-made disaster", leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the tragedy.

