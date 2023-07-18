Haryana minister inaugurates 34 projects worth Rs 237cr in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 18 (IANS) Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jaiprakash Dalal on Tuesday inaugurated 34 projects worth over Rs 237 crore, and dedicated them to the people of Gurugram.

Addressing a district-level programme, the minister said that Gurugram is a world-class city that needs special attention during the planning of development projects.

"Haryana, which was separated from Punjab, is now moving towards becoming an ideal state due to the tireless hard work of its people and the transparent services of the government," Dalal said.

Referring to the farmers, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister said that "today, Haryana is the only state in the country where the maximum number of welfare schemes are being conducted for the farmers".

The projects include three projects of the GMDA worth Rs 144 crore.

The Minister also inaugurated 28 projects of Municipal Corporation, Manesar, completed at the cost of Rs 66 crore.

