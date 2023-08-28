Haryana minister accuses Cong of ‘orchestrating’ violence in Nuh on July 31

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) Accusing the Congress of “orchestrating” the communal violence in Nuh district on July 31, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday informed the Assembly that the government “is democratic and secular, allowing people of every religion to freely practice their religious activities based on their beliefs”.

He said the ongoing investigation into the incident and arrest of 500 persons “indicate that it was orchestrated by the Congress”.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, however, refused to discuss the violence in the House, saying the matter was sub-judice.

Leader of Opposition and two-time chief minister Bhupinder Hooda said the matter pertaining to demolition of houses “is sub-judice".

"We are not demanding discussion on demolition, we want discussion on the Nuh violence and the conspiracy behind it. We demand the Speaker's ruling on whether a discussion shall be held or not,” he said.

Congress legislators, however, insisted the government should order a judicial probe to unveil the alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

The communal violence on July 31 in Muslim-dominated Nuh, some 90 km from Delhi, claimed six lives and left scores injured.

