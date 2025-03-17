Haryana makes provision of Rs 5,000 crore for ‘Lado Laxmi Yojana’: CM Saini

Chandigarh, March 17 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who laid the Budget for 2025-26, said the government has made a provision of Rs 5,000 crore for the implementation of the "Lado Laxmi Yojana".

The Chief Minister, who also serves as the Finance Minister, told the media here that the government, in its Sankalp Patra during the Assembly elections, promised to provide a financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month to women under the Lado Laxmi Yojana.

“We have made all necessary preparations for its implementation, and work is underway to finalise the framework and criteria for this ambitious scheme. What we promised in our Sankalp Patra is the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our objective is to ensure that every eligible poor woman receives the financial aid under this scheme,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government “is committed to the empowerment of women in all sectors. If required, we will increase the fund allocation for the scheme”.

He said the government is making fruitful efforts for empowerment of women in all sectors. The government will build Mahila Chaupals in every village, with the first phase covering 774 villages.

In addition, the Kishori Yojana will be rolled out in all districts with an additional cost of Rs 60 crore.

In response to a question regarding the state's financial health, the Chief Minister clarified that Opposition members used to allege the state was drowning in debt.

He said “when we took over the reins of administration in 2014, the debt was significantly higher, but by 2024-25, it has been greatly reduced, demonstrating our success in managing and lowering the debt through efficient financial management”.

He said this Budget would fulfill the aspirations and expectations of 2.8 crore people of Haryana.

“This Budget reflects our unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of every section of society,” he added.

