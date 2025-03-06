Haryana CM urges CRPF trainee officers to pledge impartiality, fearlessness & dedication in service

Gurugram, March 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini called upon the trainee officers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take a pledge to carry out their duties impartially and fearlessly.

He also urged them to always be ready to protect the law and the Constitution, safeguard the rights of the people with sensitivity and stand firm in their commitment to truth, honesty and dedication, regardless of the circumstances.

The Chief Minister was speaking as chief guest at the passing out parade ceremony of 55th batch of directly appointed Gazetted Officers of the CRPF in Gurugram on Thursday.

A total of 39 trainee officers, including 2 women officers, passed from the CRPF academy after completing a rigorous training program. He expressed confidence that these 39 trainee officers would discharge their responsibilities with utmost honesty and devotion, contributing to the integrity, unity, and sovereignty of the nation in line with the proud legacy of the CRPF.

Commending the CRPF for its invaluable contribution to the country’s internal security, the Chief Minister described the force as the backbone of the country's security. He also commended the CRPF for adopting modern technologies and training techniques, which are helping to develop professional and capable officers prepared to face any challenges in the field.

The Chief Minister further encouraged the newly passing out officers to engage in constant learning, stressing that ongoing education and re-learning are essential for success. He highlighted that the CRPF is progressing towards modernisation and empowerment, ensuring that the force remains equipped to tackle evolving security challenges.

"Congratulating the trainee officers, their families, and the entire CRPF, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence that these officers would make significant contributions to the country’s internal security and nation-building," he said.

Saini also recalled the historic decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow women in the Armed Forces, recognising the power of half the nation's population. He thanked the Prime Minister for this initiative, which has led to the recruitment of many women in the Armed Forces.

"The Haryana government has also encouraged women to serve in the police force, with women currently making up 10 per cent of the state police. The state government aims to increase this figure to 15 per cent in the near future,” he added.

Highlighting the Haryana government's commitment to strengthening security forces, the Chief Minister said that special attention has been given to technical upgrades, resource enhancement, and the expansion of training facilities to better equip the Police force for any challenges they may face.

In addition, the state has established a dedicated Sainik and Ardh-Sainik Welfare Department to support ex-servicemen and paramilitary forces.

“In cases of martyrdom, families of Haryana soldiers serving in the armed forces and paramilitary forces receive a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore, along with a government job for one family member. To date, 415 dependents have been provided with jobs," he informed.

Director General CRPF Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director CRPF Academy Sunil Kumar Jha and others dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.