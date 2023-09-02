Haryana CM unveils master plan for Faridabad urban area

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday unveiled a comprehensive master plan for the holistic development of the Faridabad urban area.

The plan, devised in collaboration with IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee, aims to systematically enhance infrastructure and public services within the jurisdiction of Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting held in Faridabad, the Chief Minister redressed 12 of the 14 complaints on the spot.

He directed the officials concerned to conduct a survey in collaboration with IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee to meticulously assess the existing urban landscape and identify areas that require improvement and redesign to align with the development schemes.

“With the help of the IIT teams, the structure and levelling in the Municipal Corporation area will be examined,” Khattar said.

He said for systematic infrastructure development, the master plan will comprehensively address road construction, drainage systems, and other essential infrastructure elements.

“This holistic approach will create a structured framework to deliver efficient public services to the community.”

At the meeting, the Chief Minister also underscored the need for water conservation and urged the public to actively participate in this vital effort.

Khattar, while taking strict cognisance of various complaints related to the Municipal Corporation, issued a warning against any misconduct by corporation employees. He emphasised the commitment to a corruption-free government and directed the officers to take swift action against illegal construction and encroachments.

In a bid to enhance infrastructure, educational opportunities, and community services, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for 11 development projects in Faridabad costing over Rs 93 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated six road projects undertaken by the Public Works Department with a combined estimation of around Rs 66.50 crore. These projects are poised to enhance the local road infrastructure, providing better connectivity and accessibility for the residents.

Education also received a boost as the Chief Minister laid the foundation for four school buildings with a total budget of about Rs 19.62 crore, an official statement said.

He also laid the foundation for the construction of a community hall in Sector 48. This project, estimated to cost Rs 6.99 crore, will include table tennis hall, a gym, and a badminton hall for the local community. The construction work is expected to be completed within 18 months.

