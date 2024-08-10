Haryana to appoint 500 school principals in August: Education Minister

Gurugram, Aug 10 (IANS) Haryana Education Minister Seema Trikha said on Friday that 500 principals will be appointed to different schools in the state this month.

Apart from this, 130 new government schools will also be established by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, she said.

The Education Minister was addressing the SMC training-cum-conference programme organised by the Education Department at the DAV Public School in Sector-49, Gurugram, on Friday.

Trikha said that after 2014, there has been a lot of positive changes in the education system of the state. Former Chief Minister and presently the Union Energy Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, also took meaningful steps to raise the level of education in Haryana, and now Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has given more impetus to these efforts, she said.

The government is trying to appoint cleaning staff and watchmen who will stay on the campus at every government school so that the schools and the families of these employees can be well looked after, the Education Minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.