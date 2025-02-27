Harman Baweja, Siddhartha Jain join hands for three-project deal

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor-producer Harman Baweja’s banner has joined hands with Sidharth Jain’s House of Talkies for a three-project deal. This collaboration promises to bring together the best of cinematic storytelling, innovation, and narratives.

Talking about joining hands with Sidharth, Producer Harman said: Great storytelling requires courage, and that’s exactly what Sidharth brings to the table. When I watched Trial By Fire, I saw a creator unafraid to tackle difficult narratives with sensitivity and depth.”

Baweja Studios is currently basking in the success of “Mrs.” starring Sanya Malhotra. Meanwhile, Sidharth Jain, helms House of Talkies—a production house with a strong focus on high-quality, multi-format storytelling. His debut Netflix series, Trial By Fire, which premiered on January 13, 2023.

Harman added: “At Baweja Studios, we have always believed in telling stories that resonate on a deeper level—whether it’s Mrs. highlighting a sensitive issue or Khwaabon Ka Jhamela that showcased the complexities of relationships and personal growth. This three-film deal with House of Talkies is an exciting opportunity to merge our creative strengths and build stories that challenge, inspire, and entertain.”

“Sidharth’s sharp storytelling sensibilities, combined with our shared passion for content with substance, make this partnership a perfect fit. I’m hoping that together, we will create films that leave a lasting impact on audiences.”

Producer Sidharth Jain said that Baweja Studios has built a strong reputation for bringing meaningful stories to life.

“‘Mrs.’ being a recent example of their fearless approach to socially relevant cinema. Harman has a rare ability to balance thought-provoking narratives with commercial appeal, and that’s exactly the kind of synergy we need in today’s evolving content landscape. With this three-project deal, we aim to develop stories that are bold, immersive, and emotionally compelling.”

“At House of Talkies, we strive to break conventions and create cinema that engages and challenges audiences, as we did with Trial By Fire. This collaboration is an exciting step forward, and I believe our combined strengths will result in films that redefine storytelling in Indian cinema”

Details about the upcoming projects are still under wraps.

