Harman Baweja on the OTT challenges: There is space for everyone

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Harman Baweja recently opened up about the OTT challenges faced by conventional movies during the changing times. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Love Story 2050' actor revealed that according to him, there is space for everything and everyone.

He was posed with the question, "With the rise of streaming platforms, do you think traditional Bollywood films are struggling to keep up?"

Harman Baweja reacted to this by saying, "I think the traditional films that we see have always faced challenges. There was a boom of the VHS, which came a few decades ago. It changed the way people consumed content, suddenly they could watch it on a video cassette at home. Then came the satellite boom, and we saw the on-spring of Zee TV, and of course, followed by so many other networks, and, now you have the OTT boom. So, I think there are constant challenges that are put forth to such films, but that's what makes the theatrical experience so exciting, and equally challenging for us to deliver as filmmakers because you are constantly fighting so many different ways of consuming content. The distribution has changed."

He further added, "I think the kind of content has evolved. We are now scrolling for content half the time, so you are fighting with that as well. But there is space for everything, there is space for everyone, and I am a strong believer that a good film will always find an audience for itself, that's unquestionable."

He was also asked, "Were you intentionally selecting diverse stories like Khago Ka Jhamira, Missile, and Chidiya Ud?"

Harman Baweja stated, "I don't think there is a conscious effort on my and my team's end to choose different genres. I think it is about stories that we resonated with, that we liked, and thought we should put them together. We have a very interesting team in the office, and each one is very unique. I think that kind of helps me also to evolve and come up with different ideas because everyone has their perspective."

