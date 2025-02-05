Adah Sharma shares a unique glimpse of parrot-squirrel bond with SRK's iconic dialogue

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Adah Sharma recently shared a hilarious video where she humorously recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue, “Pyaar Dosti Hai,” from the classic film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

In the video, Adah introduces her followers to a quirky duo—a squirrel and a parrot—who seem to have more than just a friendship going on. With her trademark wit and playful approach, the actress brings SRK’s famous line to life in a fun and unexpected way. In the clip, the 'Kerala Story' actress jokingly narrated the interaction between the two animals, as she humorously questioned, “Pyar kya hai? Kharutai and Om ... more than ‘Just friends’???” In the video, the two animals are seen sharing a moment over a tasty dessert, but Adah's witty commentary steals the show.

She continues the fun by writing, “When your date is more interested in your dessert than you. Same cheez khaa rahe hai dono... but Om shakki hai.” The playful video has her fans rolling with laughter, as they watch the squirrel and parrot seemingly bond over food, with the parrot appearing a little too suspicious.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma recently attended an event where she was warmly greeted by 20 foreign girls, all dressed in sarees inspired by her iconic look from the critically acclaimed film The Kerala Story.

Sharing a few glimpses from the event on her Instagram handle, Adah also penned a heartfelt note saying that if she had known that the girls were going to dress up in sarees for the event, she would have worn a saree herself.

For the caption, Sharma wrote, “What a lovely surprise !!! I wasn't told earlier nahi toh main bhi iss event pe Saadi pehen ke jaati! This is the first time these girls wore a saree because Kerala Story ki heroine was coming for the event...Don't they look stunnninggggly sundar !!!! They showed me the Adah Sharma saree reference pictures they got. Swipe to see.” She added, "P.S. Agar there is non teekha Rasam without onion, I find myself wholeheartedly inclined to partake in no less than three generous servings, lest my soul be left unsatisfied Pic 3 featuring Russel my crow."

Work-wise, the actress will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's film "Tumko Meri Kasam.”

