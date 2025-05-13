Harish Rao says he is ready to accept KTR’s leadership

Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Amid reports of fissures in the family of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), his nephew and a top party leader T. Harish Rao on Tuesday said he was ready to accept the leadership of KCR’s son K. T. Rama Rao.

The former minister dismissed speculations that he was planning to switch the party. He told media persons that he is ready to work under the leadership of K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) after KCR.

“I have said this many times, and I am saying it again. My leader is KCR, and I will follow whatever KCR says,” said Harish Rao, a member of the Telangana Assembly from Siddipet.

The BRS leader said that some rumours were circulating on social media, and he had already dismissed them. He pointed out that a couple of party leaders also lodged police complaints against some social media channels spreading the rumours.

Harish Rao, who has been associated with the BRS since its launch by KCR 25 years ago, stated that he is a disciplined worker of the party and that there is no question of going against the party’s decision.

“If KTR is entrusted with the responsibility of leading the party, I will fully support him. I will abide by KCR’s decision,” he said.

Rumours of a rift within the KCR family have been doing the rounds for the last few weeks. The cracks were visible during a public meeting organised in Hanamkonda district on April 27 on the occasion of the party's silver jubilee.

The banners and other promotional materials during the mega event displayed images of only KCR and KTR, fuelling speculations that the former chief minister was endorsing his son as his successor, ignoring daughter K. Kavitha and nephew Harish Rao.

There have been reports of differences between KTR and Harish Rao even when BRS was in power.

The party has been struggling ever since losing power to Congress in November 2023. The crushing defeat in last year’s Lok Sabha polls, in which it drew a blank, came as another huge setback for the party.

While KCR is largely confining himself to his farmhouse, it’s KTR who is running the show. Harish Rao also remained active as one of the key leaders of the party and a leading voice in the Assembly.

After release from jail in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, Kavitha has also been taking up various issues, especially those related to the increase in reservations for backward classes.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao slammed the Congress government for failing to procure the produce from farmers. He found fault with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for remaining busy with the Miss World contest instead of solving the problems of farmers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.