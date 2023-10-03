Hardeep Puri meets OPEC Secretary General, discusses global energy scenario

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday met OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais on the sidelines of the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2023).

"Discussed the global energy scenario in my meeting with OPEC SG, HE #HaithamAlGhais. India imports about 60% of its crude oil worth $101 billion & other Petroleum products from OPEC members. I highlighted how ensuring access to affordable energy is a must for social upliftment", Puri posted on X after the meeting.

"During pandemic, when crude oil prices crashed, the world came together to stabilise the prices to make it sustainable for the producers. Now, as the world is at cusp of economic recession & slowdown, oil producers need to show same sensitivity towards the consuming countries," he added.

"Also took the opportunity to discuss how it's the sovereign right of the oil producing & exporting countries to decide the production capacity, but, all of this is subject to the doctrine of consequences - intended & unintended."

ADIPEC 2023, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi between October 2 and 5, is the world's largest and most inclusive gathering for the energy industry. The focus area of the conference is advanced decarbonisation strategies presented by energy industry leaders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.