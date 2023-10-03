Woman shot at by three men in Delhi, probe launched

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) A 31-year-old woman was shot at by three assailants in Southwest Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said that as per the medico-legal case information regarding gunshot injury of one Roshni (31), a resident of Dwarka, was received from Indira Gandhi Hospital at Palam Village police station.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was fond that Roshni was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment," said a senior police official.

However, on reaching Safdarjung Hospital, victim was found unfit for statement.

"Statement of her husband Tara Chand was recorded who alleged that three accused persons shot his wife by a gun," said the official.

The official said that a case under section 307, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 27 Arms Act was registered and further probe is going on.

