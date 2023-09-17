UP: Harassed on way to school, dozen girls quit studies; 3 held

Bijnor (UP), Sep 17 (IANS) Over a dozen girls, aged between 13 to 16, studying in a private school in Amroha's Hasanpur region have allegedly stopped attending classes after facing continued harassment from a group of youths of a nearby village.

The school manager filed a police complaint on Friday against the accused and an FIR was registered in the matter under relevant IPC sections.

Three youths, identified as Mohammad Anas, Vikas Kumar and Rhitik Kumar, all residents of Pipali village, were arrested on Saturday.

The complainant stated that “the accused would pass lewd remarks at the girls. When the students complained to the principal, who confronted the trio, things escalated and they became more aggressive. This forced the girls to lock themselves in their homes.”

Amroha SP Kunwar Anupam Singh said: "As of now, none of the girls have come forward to file a complaint. We are trying to contact them. The allegation that the girls stopped attending school due to harassment has not been confirmed yet. We are investigating the matter thoroughly."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.