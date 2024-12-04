Hansika Motwani and Sohael redefine their anniversary romance at this exotic location

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actress Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Kathuria marked their second wedding anniversary in the most romantic way possible—a dreamy getaway to the Maldives.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony two years ago, shared glimpses of their celebration on social media. Hansika took to her Instagram handle to post a series of pictures and videos from the trip. She shared a photo of a pastry adorned with "Happy Anniversary" written on it, tagging Sohael in the post. The actress added a romantic touch with the song "Tum Mere Ho" by Anuv Jain playing in the background. The picture also featured a lovely arrangement of flowers, adding to the charm of the celebration.

Motwani also shared her mushy photos with Sohael and wrote, “Happy 2nd anniversary babe An eternity to go love you.” In the first image, the couple is seen donning traditional outfits and posing together. In the next, they strike a romantic pose on a beach in the Maldives. In the third, Sohael places his arms around his ladylove as they pose together.

Last year, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in style by flying on a vacation. Sharing a video of herself beaming with joy as she reads one of the notes, the actress wrote, “When Sohael surprises me with five handwritten letters. One of the notes read, “One of the best decisions I made was to make you mine. Happy 1st wedding anniversary, my love!”

Hansika and Sohael tied the knot in a grand wedding on December 4. The couple exchanged wedding vows at the historic 45-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur.

For her big day, Hansika chose a stunning red embellished lehenga, paired with a maangtika, matching earrings, and a choker necklace, exuding timeless elegance. Their wedding was documented in a Disney+Hotstar series titled “Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama.”

Announcing their union, the actress shared a series of photos on social media with the heartfelt caption, “Now & Forever 4.12.2022.”

Hansika and Sohael shared a close friendship before their romance blossomed. Sohael proposed to Hansika in a dreamy moment in Paris, going down on one knee to pop the question.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.