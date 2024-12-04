Bid to assassinate Sukhbir Badal, assailant Khalistan sympathiser (Lead)

Amritsar, Dec 4 (IANS) A Khalistan sympathiser associated with the radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa on Wednesday opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar when the former deputy CM of Punjab was sitting on "punishment" guard duty.

The assailant was overpowered by three police personnel in civic dress who were positioned there for the security of the Akali leader.

In a video, wheelchair-bound Sukhbir Badal was seen in a blue 'sewadar' uniform holding a spear and at point-blank range as the shooter whipped out the gun. However, the policemen were swift to react and overpowered the assailant.

The shooter has been identified as Narain Singh Chaura, allegedly a former militant, who faces many cases and was accused in the sensational Burail jailbreak case in Chandigarh in 2004, where four undertrials, three of them assassins of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, escaped from the jail by digging a tunnel.

At the time of the crime, Chaura slowly approached Sukhbir Badal, donning a blue 'sewadar' uniform and sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a plaque card around his neck as part of the 'tankhah' (religious punishment), and opened fire at Badal. However, a policeman standing nearby pushed the assailant's hand upside, thus saving the Akali Dal leader.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harpal Singh told the media that proper security arrangements were in place and he was himself present on site.

"Chaura was present in the temple yesterday also. On Wednesday morning, he came to the temple as usual and paid obeisance before opening fire at Badal,” he told media.

According to police, Chaura had crossed over to Pakistan in 1984 and was instrumental in smuggling weapons and explosives into Punjab during the initial phase of militancy. He was allegedly associated with the Khalistan Liberation Force and the Akal Federation. He was also wanted in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ropar districts.

While in Pakistan, he allegedly authored a book on guerrilla warfare and "seditious" literature.

Sixty-two-year-old Badal was performing 'sewadar' duties after the Akal Takht pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for him and several other Akali Dal leaders for "mistakes" committed during the party's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

As part of the punishment, Sukhbir Badal and his former colleagues in the then cabinet were ordered to clean toilets, serve "langar" (community kitchen), perform daily prayers and recite Sukhmani Sahib. Placards were also placed around their necks as part of the sentence.

Due to health concerns, Sukhbir Badal and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa were instructed to serve as gatekeepers at the Golden Temple entrance for two days.

Responding to the incident, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami said, "We will investigate this through our sources well. I think he (the attacker) has been nabbed and taken away by the police...Guru Ram Das saved Sukhbir Badal...We are looking into the security arrangements."

Smelling a conspiracy, Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "This is a big conspiracy to push Punjab back into the fire. A man, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was serving as a 'sewadar' at the entrance of the Golden Temple was shot at. I thank God for saving his life... I want to ask (Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann what has he done to the state."

BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal described the incident as shocking and shameful. "We strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal within the sacred Sri Darbar Sahib Complex. Gunfire and violence have become disturbingly common under this lawless regime. Is Punjab being turned into a Banana Republic? Where is the government? Where is the accountability? Enough is enough! Rule of law must be restored!" he wrote on social media platform X.

Earlier, Sukhbir Badal admitted his mistakes before the Akal Takth. These mistakes included pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case during the SAD rule. The Akal Takht pronounced the punishment nearly three months after he was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct).

