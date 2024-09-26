Hang them upside down: Vijayvargiya tells police to crack down on use of drugs in Indore

Indore, Sep 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya made a series of strong statements during an event here on Thursday. Vijayvargiya expressed concern about the increasing use of drugs in the city, along with his disapproval of young women wearing what he described as "tiny clothes" in public.

During the event, which was part of the BJP’s membership drive, Vijayvargiya urged the police to take stringent action against drug users. He said, “Hang the people who consume drugs. Drug addiction should be stopped completely.”

He emphasised his deep opposition to drug abuse, calling it a societal menace that spoils youth and leads to the harassment of women.

In a fiery tone, he said, "Children today are being spoiled by falling into the trap of drugs. I tell the police to hang drug addicts upside down. Our mothers and sisters are the most troubled. People take drugs and tease girls. Such people should be caught and strangled."

In addition to his comments on drugs, Vijayvargiya expressed his discontent with the behaviour and attire of some young women, particularly in the context of their presence on social media.

He criticised what he described as "obscene" videos made by women as social media reels, and said that girls seen "roaming around in tiny clothes" are a "stigma to society."

He linked this issue to the cultural and spiritual heritage of Indore, which is known as the city of Mata Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered historical figure.

Vijayvargiya asserted, "This is the city of Mother Ahilya. All this will not work here. We will not let Indore get spoiled in this way. Can anyone see the dignity of mothers being violated here?"

The minister linked his arguments to religious values, suggesting that only religious activities and cultural traditions, such as 'Kanya Pujan (the worship of girls)', could restore respect for women.

He called for the public to treat daughters with the same reverence given to goddesses in Indian culture.

"In India, mothers are considered goddesses. Now with Navratri coming, do Kanya Pujan of all the daughters. Look at them with respect," he urged the audience.

