Halle Berry shares intimate video lying in bed with beau Van Hunt

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Halle Berry shared an intimate video lying in bed with her musician boyfriend Van Hunt on social media.

The “Catwoman” actress took to Instagram, where she shared the video in which the two are lying topless and snuggled up in bed together with white sheets covering their bodies.

In the clip, Berry and her partner of five years could be seen in bed together while in France for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, reports nypost.com.

“I showed you all how my Mother’s Day started, and now I’m gonna tell you about, I’m not gonna show you, I’m gonna tell you about how my Mother’s Day is gonna end,” Berry said before looking over at Hunt.

“Ain’t that right?”

Hunt agreed and said: “Yes. I wish you’d hurry up, too.”

Berry then showed off the latest product from her Respin sexual health platform, which was a travel-size version of her Let’s Spin intimacy gel.

“First of all, we got our Let’s Spin because Let’s Spin just came out with this little travel size. And since we’re in Cannes, France, I traveled with it for the first time,” she added.

“We’re about to give it a spin,” Berry said, as Hunt added: “We’re about to Cannes with Van.”

“Happy Mother’s Day once again, everybody,” the actress added.

She added: “I hope all of you are somewhere spinning.”

“Oh my God,” Hunt added before the clip finished, “I ain’t ever been so happy to have Mother’s Day come to an end.”

Berry and Hunt have been together since 2020, when they met during the pandemic.

“I have this new amazing love in my life,” she told AARP in 2022.

She added: “Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I’d never done it this way,” the “Cloud Atlas” actress added. “I fell in love with his mind, his conversation.”

Berry also credits Hunt for making her a “much better mother” to her two kids. She has daughter Nahla, 17, with ex Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, 11, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

